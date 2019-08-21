Great- Great- Grandma Nellie’s Delicious Hot Rolls

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a recipe for great-great grandma Nellie’s hot rolls!
Delicious Hot Rolls
*Ingredient that you can find at your Illinois Farmers Market
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons sugar
2 tablespoons melted shortening
2 egg yolks*
3/4 cup milk
3 tablespoons butter, softened
6 dates, pits removed and cut into halves
DIRECTIONS :
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix and sift the dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar.
- In a separate bowl, gently beat the egg yolks with a fork. Then add the milk. Then add this mixture to the melted shortening. Stir.
- Roll and cut out.
- Spread with the softened butter and place one half date in center of each.
- Fold over and make on an oven glass platter, rubbed with shortening.
- Bake for 20 minutes.
- Serve at the table on the same glass platter!
Serving size: 12 rolls