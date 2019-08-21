Great- Great- Grandma Nellie’s Delicious Hot Rolls

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:
FAMILY TO TABLE WEBSITE_1531338532628.PNG.jpg


Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a recipe for great-great grandma Nellie’s hot rolls!

Delicious Hot Rolls

*Ingredient that you can find at your Illinois Farmers Market

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sugar

2 tablespoons melted shortening

2 egg yolks*

3/4 cup milk

3 tablespoons butter, softened

6 dates, pits removed and cut into halves

DIRECTIONS :

  • Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Mix and sift the dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar.
  • In a separate bowl, gently beat the egg yolks with a fork. Then add the milk. Then add this mixture to the melted shortening. Stir.
  • Roll and cut out.
  • Spread with the softened butter and place one half date in center of each.
  • Fold over and make on an oven glass platter, rubbed with shortening.
  • Bake for 20 minutes.
  • Serve at the table on the same glass platter!

Serving size: 12 rolls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER