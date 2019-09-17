1  of  3
Grab a bite at the Clever Moose Market Cafe

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Angela Balcor, Workplace Director at Clever Moose Market Cafe, shows us what the Cafe has to offer hungry patrons!

Clever Moose is a place to come get good food that’s good for you. We can provide a place to sit and stay a while, get some work done, quick lunch with friends. We also have some great kid friendly options.

Look and see for Clever Moose. We are more than a coffee shop and we are open breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our breakfast is all day and probably our best feature.

It’s a cool and inviting atmosphere. We focus on fresh ingredients. There are plenty of power outlets to keep you working all day long located in Lodgic Everyday Community.

Special Offers:

Mousse Mondays – purchase an entree after 4pm on Mondays and get a free mousse
Mason Jar Lemonade – purchase a Lodgic mason jar and get a free lemonade with purchase
Clever Moose Rewards Card – purchase 10 drinks and get the 11th on us.

Lodgic Everyday Community – Clever Moose
1807 S Neil St
Champaign IL 61820

