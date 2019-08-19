Good Vibes Getting You Ready for Football Season

Champaign, IL (WCIA) Good Vibes is a long-time local business (47 yrs) that has recently re-located to Round Barn Centre. When DirecTV took CH3 down, we had the best month with DISH & antenna jobs in years! If you know somebody who can’t watch CH3, we can help!

Our passion is home entertainment; our goal is for you to get the best picture & sound, easy operation and a clean installation for the best possible price. And you’ll get tech support after the sale including, if necessary, repair service done in-store or in-home. Now you can have Good Vibes install smart thermostats, video doorbells and other Internet-of-Things along with home theater & DISH.

Good Vibes is strictly a local business but also a member of the US’ largest buying group for consumer electronics. That lets us price our Sony & LG TVs at the same discounted prices you see on line or at the Big Box stores–who can’t match the hometown service. Check out gvibes.com and compare!

There will be a “FLASH” Sale on selected Sony TVs during the last week of August. Look for addtional savings of $50-$200 on selected models just in time for Football season.

