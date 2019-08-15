Global Wednesdays at Silvercreek Restaurant

Breaking News
Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Grace Clem, general manager at Silvercreek Restaurant, and chef, Dewayne Lindsey, are her with details on this summer’s promotion, Global Wednesdays.

Here’s more from Silvercreek Restaurant:

We prepare all of our dishes from scratch using locally sourced foods including produce from our very own Courier Urban Gardens, along with high quality ingredients.

We support local charities and organizations to better our community.

Our unique, historical setting offers an idyllic atmosphere for any occasion.

The view from our deck overlooking the Boneyard Creek cannot be beat.

Follow the restaurant on Facebook HERE.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Global Wednesdays from 6pm-8pm each week through September 4th. Next Wednesday we are featuring Greece.

We offer our 3-Course $12 Power Lunch and our 3-Course Dinner Prix Fixe Menus Monday-Saturday during regular business hours

217-328-3402
402 N Race Street
Urbana
http://www.couriersilvercreek.com

