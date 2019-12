Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Brad Martin, Founder and CEO of Anywhere Anytime Journeys, is back with tips on making this Christmas one to remember with a gift of travel.

The Gift of Travel

People can give money and/or gift certificates towards trips instead of physical gifts for holidays, birthdays, graduation, etc.





Downtown Rantoul is going to have pop up home businesses for the day on December 7. Anywhere Anytime Journeys will be having an open house with hot chocolate, coffee, and cider.