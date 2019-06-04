Getting Fit With Champaign Fitness Center

Champaign Fitness Center is a friendly community of people of all ages and fitness levels.

Our mission is to help our members achieve optimum health and fitness and therefore, improve the quality of their lives. We believe that fitness is not a hobby, but a way of life. We founded our gym to be the second home for all of our members. Whether you exercise every day, or you’ve never stepped into a gym before, Champaign Fitness Center can help you shape the new you. We want to be your next workout partner. Contact us or come and see us today!

A little over four years ago Tamala Anderson had a lower back injury. She had a stress fracture at her L5 vertebrae. Doctors told her she had to lose weight or have back surgery. She didn’t want to have surgery, so She had to lose the weight.

With diet and exercise She was able to lose a little shy of 100 pounds and keep it off. Now she tries to help others work around their issues to achieve their fitness goals.

For more information go to :

Champaign Fitness Center

1914 Round Barn Rd

Champaign IL 61821

217-356-1616

Or