Get Out of Town to Amazing Arcola

Arcola, IL (WCIA) The BEST Amish Country of Illinois Scavenger Hunt!

• Lesuire Travel has changed in America…”Staycationis” are more of a trend that ever before. Staying closer to home but still seeking attractions and adventures

• Hotel stays are STILL a part of staycations. Because…let’s face it, kids are content with simple things like parks & games & swimming pools.

• Best Western in Arcola is teaming up with tourism in Amazing Arcola & the area attractions in Douglas and Moultrie County to push local tourism.

• There’s things to do & see in your own backyard that you did not even know about!

• Go to arcolachamber.com & download a sheet OR Stop by the Hotel & get one!

• Don’t forget to upload your selfies & AMAZING pictures to the Arcola Chamber Facebook page!

Each month the Hotel will draw winners to win an overnite guest stay at the hotel PLUS ogoodies & gifts from other area attractions, restaurants and shops!