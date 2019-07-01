Get out of Town to Aikman Wildlife Adventure

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA) –

We’re getting out of town to Aikman Wildlife Adventure!

DRIVE-THRU ADVENTURE:

Drive your vehicle on our mile long path through the sanctuary and see animals of all kinds right from your car. Afterward, stroll through the rest of the park to see many other animals as well as visit our Petting Zoo.

WALK-THRU ADVENTURE:

The Walk-thru Adventure is where you are free to roam the rest of the park and see all of our other animals in their own habitats. You can expect to see many different animals including red kangaroos, hyenas, cavies, ring-tailed lemurs and more.

The Walk-thru is also where are Petting Zoo is located as well as animal encounters (subject to change each day). You also have access to our Learning Center and The Watering Hole for chips, pretzels, cookies, drinks and hand-dipped ice-cream.

ABOUT ANIMALS:

Here at Aikman Wildlife Adventure we have over 150 animals comprised of over 50 different species native to 6 different continents.

Although the different species may be native to another continent or country, none of our animals came from the wild. In fact, just about all of our animals have been born and raised in the mid-west, which helps them to be more acclimated to our weather and climate.