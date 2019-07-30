Get Out of Town on a Yacht Sailing Charter with Island Travel Group

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jennifer Wayland with Island Travel Group helps us get out of town… but this time on a yacht!

Yacht Sailing Charters

There are three types Catamaran (2 hull), Trident (3 hull), monohull or power yacht. Most boats have a nice website that describes what they offer, no brochures.

The best places to sail are British Virgin Islands, Greece and Tahiti.

Most charters are from St. Thomas, USVI. (STT airport code)

Yacht charters are typically based on 6-7 night rentals, and start from $2,800 per person. However, shorter rentals or dead time between longer rentals ?may? be arranged at a prorated rate or surcharge.

The most popular rentals are 2-12 people or 2 tandem charters that tie up at night and during the day. 4-8 people is the most economical. Sometimes a couple can join others on a set itinerary (has to be set since there are different parties involved.)

Usually included are food, drinks (including alcohol), snorkel gear, paddle boards, kayaks, sometimes fishing but anymore a fishing license is necessary-so some do and others can arrange fishing for you.

Before guests go, they will fill out a preference form of what they like, what they want on the boat as far as meals and drinks, as well as planning an itinerary. After final payment, they will be connected with the crew to plan.

The rates in the charter industry are set; there is no discounting, so there isn’t much fear of someone getting a lower price from someone else, or them booking direct. They will continue to book with us, as we will provide the additional value of arranging flight, transportation, sightseeing, and insurance for the guests. You will receive 10% commission on each booking.

Some ships/crews can accommodate special diets and offer accessible accommodations.

There is wifi on all boats.

This is a great market for:

• Sun and water worshipers

• scuba (included on some, available on others)

• Nudity

• LGBT

There is good entertainment on the islands including any excursions a land vacationer would enjoy, steel bands, guitarists. The islanders welcome tourists, and shorts and swimwear is the dress code.

The contract is between the boat/crew and the client – both captain and client sign the contract.

25% deposit required

50% at 6 months prior

Full 60 days prior

MUST offer Travel Insurance