Get Moving with The Hidden Gym

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –
Lindsay Brown, Founder, of The Hidden Gym, is here to get us moving!
Here’s more from Lindsay:
I know most about health/fitness – especially creating accessible workouts and the ability to integrate fitness into your every day life/activities.
I help people with achieving a sustainable healthy lifestyle.
Questions I receive:
- How to I fit working out into my busy schedule?
- Where do I start (to achieve my health/fitness goals)?
- What exercises are best for me?
Problems I solve:
- Fitting a workout plan into busy schedules
- Using minimal to no workout equipment for the workouts
- Teaching/educating people on what movements do, what corrective exercises to focus on (based on their lifestyle/work environment – ie. sedentary office jobs)
I create workouts that can be easily implemented throughout your day, anywhere, without equipment. I try to teach a healthy, sustainable lifestyle instead of only blocking out 1 hour of your time to focus on your health.
We’ve created a community of women who are like-minded in wanting to incorporate wellness into their day-to-day activities. Our goal is to learn how to listen to our bodies and be mindful of body position for long term success.
Upcoming Events:
July 26 from 6 pm – 7 pm @ Colbert Park in Savoy “BYOM Free Workout”
August 14 from 12 pm – 5 pm @ Lincoln Square Mall “CU Girls Guide to…” (high school aged girls)
