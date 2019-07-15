Get Moving with The Hidden Gym

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Lindsay Brown, Founder, of The Hidden Gym, is here to get us moving!

Here’s more from Lindsay:

I know most about health/fitness – especially creating accessible workouts and the ability to integrate fitness into your every day life/activities.

I help people with achieving a sustainable healthy lifestyle.
Questions I receive:

  1. How to I fit working out into my busy schedule?
  2. Where do I start (to achieve my health/fitness goals)?
  3. What exercises are best for me?

Problems I solve:

  1. Fitting a workout plan into busy schedules
  2. Using minimal to no workout equipment for the workouts
  3. Teaching/educating people on what movements do, what corrective exercises to focus on (based on their lifestyle/work environment – ie. sedentary office jobs)

I create workouts that can be easily implemented throughout your day, anywhere, without equipment. I try to teach a healthy, sustainable lifestyle instead of only blocking out 1 hour of your time to focus on your health.

We’ve created a community of women who are like-minded in wanting to incorporate wellness into their day-to-day activities. Our goal is to learn how to listen to our bodies and be mindful of body position for long term success.

Upcoming Events:

July 26 from 6 pm – 7 pm @ Colbert Park in Savoy “BYOM Free Workout”

August 14 from 12 pm – 5 pm @ Lincoln Square Mall “CU Girls Guide to…” (high school aged girls)

