Get moving with Chix in Training tire work-out

Chix In Training co-founders Tish Gulick and Rebekah Hopkins demonstrate how to get moving with motorcycle tires! The exercises are just a sample of what participants will experience during Biker Chix, a fun and unconventional workout camp beginning August 12th and continuing through September 6th.

Biker Chix is from 5-6AM Mon/Wed/Fri at the Chix Studio in Villa Grove. Garden gloves, weights, and a mat are recommended. To register click HERE.