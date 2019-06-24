Get Moving: Pursuit Fitness and Performance Institute

Garrett Arndt, President of Pursuit Fitness and Performance Institute, is here with details on how they help the budding athlete in your family.

People find it interesting that we can help so many people with so many different abilities and goals. Everything we do is client driven and not a boxed program.

We are client driven, so we are able to help people with any of their goals such as weight loss, muscle mass gain, sports performance, injury prevention, activities of daily living and post-rehab. We go beyond just getting people in shape. We approach each person as an individual and take them through a thorough consult and assessment to establish both actual and perceived goals. We not only train the client but we teach them. We teach proper form and technique, but we also teach them why they are doing.

We approach everything from a client directed standpoint. We find out what they can’t do and incorporate exercises that will help them with those. We then look at technique and form of movement. These two areas are our priority when working with athletes/clients. Too often is heavy weight lifting and conditioning the focal point of a sports performance program. It’s a piece but until the athlete develops a strong foundation of bio mechanics it really does not allow for athletes to maximize their potential and at worst could cause injury.

