Get in tune with Champaign-Urbana Ukulele Jam

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s never too late to learn how to play a musical instrument!

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, checked out Urbana Park District’s Champaign-Urbana Ukulele Jam and even sat down with the musicians for a couple of songs. The group is part of a series of jam sessions and senior-centric workshops aimed at teaching beginners to play the ukulele.

Champaign-Urbana Ukulele Jam meets every Wednesday from 6:30 until 8pm at the Philips Recreation Center. The jam houses an inclusive group of entry to mid-level musicians. All ages, instruments, and skill levels are welcome. Just bring a uke and a smile!

Age-Friendly Beginner’s Ukulele Workshop is a free class that meets seasonally at the Philips Recreation Center. The workshop is senior-centric but age-inclusive. The workshop is designed for absolute beginners in mind and the only cost associated with the class is purchasing a ukulele of interested participants do not own one. Participants in the beginner’s workshop are encouraged to attend the C-U Uke Jam as well!