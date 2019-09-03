Get a Taste of Evergreen Place Assisted Living

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sandy Hockman, Community Relations Coordinator, and Jamie Beck, Director with Evergreen Place Assisted Living share what makes their facility unique.

Senior healthcare arena is a hard area to navigate: many options and choices. We consider ourselves experts, feel assured you can count on us to help find the right solutions for your senior loved one and family.

Planning ahead is key. Visit and explore the options available before an emergency happens! Making decisions in an emergency situation can be very stressful. Make a plan with Evergreen today!

We always invite our potential customers to visit our community and “Experience Evergreen”, touring, staying for lunch, participating in social programs and engaging with our current residents who give the best testimonials.



We also have a van for rides to our community, as well as virtual tours and video testimonials who can’t visit us in person right away.

On the surface, there may not seem to be a difference. But at Evergreen Place there is something that sets us apart from the rest…our people!

Our people are committed to assisting our residents in pursuing satisfying lifestyles and to giving their families peace of mind by providing quality services and outstanding hospitality. Our people enhance the lives of seniors and their families everyday at Evergreen Place.

The Taste of Evergreen Place

September 12th 4-7 pm

Donations benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association

Evergreen Place Assisted Living

217-530-4300

4114 West Springfield Ave

Champaign, IL 61822