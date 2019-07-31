Georgetown, Ill. (WCIA)

Georgetown Fair Association Welcomes: Tyler Farr with NATU Band Friday August 9, 2019 7:30 P.M.

Gates open at 6:30 P.M. Tickets for the Georgetown Fair (August 9, 2019) are on sale right now at www.GeorgetownFair.org!

Tyler Farr – When his debut album Redneck Crazy released in 2013, Nashville Recording Artist Tyler Farr landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and #5 on the Billboard Top 200.The Missouri native’s dry wit and energetic live show soon earned him coveted opening slots touring with Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Brantley Gilbert, and Lee Brice. With the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album Suffer in Peace in 2015, Farr once again landed in the top 5 on both the Billboard Top 200 Albums and Billboard Country Albums Chart making Farr the only solo male country artist to have his first two studio albums debut in the top-5 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Tyler has three #1 songs to his credit and recently released his latest single “Love by The Moon” in advance of his third studio album.