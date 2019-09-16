Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

GEMS (God Embracing Mothers who are Single) is a group for single mothers of ALL ages. We realize there are challenges that come along with being a single mom (no matter your age). Bring your kids and join this dynamic group. Together we’ll grow as positive, strong leaders of our children and our homes.

We provide motivating Biblical messages, convenient location, free dinner, childcare, homework help for your kids, and MORE. All single moms are welcome, so invite a friend.

Please visit windsorroad.org for up to date meeting information.

Meetings are held at:

Windsor Road Christian Church

2501 W Windsor Road

Champaign IL 61822

Email: GEMSOutreach217@gmail.com

Its our Mission to Embracing and Encouraging Single Mothers with the love of Christ.

There are many spaces for teen moms, but we wanted to create a space for ALL single moms…All ages, All Stages of Life.

September 18th- GEMS Kick-off Event West Side Park. 6-7:30pm