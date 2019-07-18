Gateway Family Services Hosts “Barn Bash”

It's a popular summer vegetable depending on who you ask. Kids might not love them, but beets are certainly a classic veggie! Horticulture educator, Ryan Pankau, told us about his fond memories of fresh beets from his grandmother’s garden. She served them pretty regularly as a side, fresh when possible and canned the rest of the year, and he actually liked them quite a bit when he was a kid. The hearty root crops are edible top to bottom, relatively easy to cultivate and quite productive for the garden space they occupy.

One very common misconception about beets relates to their heat tolerance with many folks believing they can only be grown in the cooler part of the growing season, such as early spring and late fall. However, beets can be planted throughout the growing season in Illinois. They are quite cold hardy though, which may be the root of this misconception.