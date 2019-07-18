Gateway Family Services Hosts “Barn Bash”

Breaking News
The Gateway Family Services “Barn Bash” is coming up this Saturday, July 20th from 3 to 10 PM at Gordyville USA…featuring music from Wreckless Whiskey, the Little Mr. and Miss Gateway competition, food and drinks as well as a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit Gateway Family Services and the work they do.

Gateway Family Services is a 501(c) non-profit organization that exists to help transform and heal the people of Central Illinois. They provide exceptional and unique mental health counseling services that include trauma focused-equine assisted psychotherapy and Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing (EMDR), as well as art, play, sand and nature therapies to individuals and families.

Visit them online at http://www.gatewayfamilyservices.com.

