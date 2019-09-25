Garlic Seasoning with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Natalie Kenny Marquez is back in the CI Kitchen, this time with her sister, Valerie! Today they’re sharing a seasoning recipe that will be your next go-to seasoning to put on everything!
The Only Garlic Seasoning You’ll Ever Need
INGREDIENTS:
2 1/2 teaspoons dried minced garlic
1 1/4 teaspoons onion powder
1 1/4 teaspoons garlic powder
5 teaspoons dried parsley
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon Maldon salt flakes or freshly ground himalayan sea salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Mix all the ingredients well
- Keep in a sealed jar and use however you’d like
IDEAS FOR SERVING:
- Yummy Garlic Bread: add the seasoning to spreadable butter such as Country Crock or Kerry Gold Naturally Spreadable butter. Spread onto crusty bread slices, sprinkle with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Broil until cheese is melted.
- Oven Roasted Fingerling Potatoes: Wash/scrub and dry the fingerling potatoes. Toss in olive oil and sprinkle with the seasoning. Place on a baking sheet lined in foil and bake at 400 degrees for about 35 minutes.
- Compound Butter: Mix one soften stick of butter (left on counter to soften) with about a tablespoon of the seasoning. Mix together. Place mixture onto saran wrap and wrap to form into a ball or log. Refrigerate for at least an hour before slicing.
- Rib-eye with Compound Butter: Take your cast iron skillet and place it into an oven with the broiler on high. Pat dry your rib-eye and gently rub with olive oil. Pull the skillet out of the oven, lay the steak in the pan and place under the broiler for about 90 seconds on each side in order to form a crust. Then cook an additional 5 minutes on each side (depending on your level of done-ness). Serve with a tablespoon of compound butter.