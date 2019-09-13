Fur Ball 2019 with Champaign County Humane Society

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Rebecca Ries, Events & Marketing Coordinator, with the Champaign County Humane Society, as well as Kristen Sackley, Fur Ball Event Chair, are here with details on this year’s Fur Ball!

The Fur Ball is an evening gala that features a silent auction, live auction, dinner, trip raffle, jewelry raffle, “ears” and tails, and more! The event will also have complimentary wine and beer provided by Triptych Brewing and Miga.

Purchasers of our trip raffle tickets do not have to be present at Fur Ball to win! Tickets are $100 each, and only 100 tickets will be sold. The winner gets their choice of 4 different vacations. This year’s trip options include: Cabo San Lucas, Lake Louise in Alberta, Sonoma Valley, and a sports trip to go to a sports game of your choice! Our jewelry raffle is made possible by Champaign Jewelers and features 5 different pieces of jewelry ranging in prices from $350 to $3,000! The pieces will all be raffled off separately. Tickets are $30 for 1 or $100 for 4. Our silent auction will have roughly 100 different packages. The live auction will have 10 different unique experiences. People can find out more information about the event and details about the different features of the event through our shelter’s website.

CCHS is unique in the fact that we do more than just animal adoptions. Our shelter has a variety of educational programs for kids and adults, we offer dog training classes, low-cost spay/neuter options for those that qualify, resources for people in the community who need temporary help with food/supplies for their animals, etc. We are also the only open-admissions shelter in the C-U area. Open-admissions means that we will take in any animal who is brought to us by their owner despite age, medical conditions, and behavior.