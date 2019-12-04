Fruitcake with Family To Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Natalie is back in the CI Kitchen with a recipe that screams Christmas…. Fruit Cake!
Fruit Cake
INGREDIENTS
2 cups flour
2 level teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 cup butter
1 cup sugar
2/3 cup milk
1 egg*
1/2 cup raisins
1/2 cup currants
DIRECTIONS
- Sift together the flour, salt, spices and baking powder.
- Work in the butter and add the sugar and fruit.
- Mix to soft dough with the egg and milk.
- Bake in a loaf cake pan at 350 degrees for about 30-45 minutes. Keep an eye on the cake so that it doesn’t burn!