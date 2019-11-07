Frozen Jr. Coming to The Virginia Theatre

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The enchanting modern classic from Disney is back!! Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage.

The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

Disney’s Frozen Coronation Ball Saturday, November 16th 1 to 3pm Orpheum Children’s Science Museum Ages 5-10, must be accompanied by an adult Register by November 9th at champaignparks.com

Disney’s Frozen Coronation Ball

Enjoy an indoor snowball fight, Frozen Sing-along, and dancing with the cast of Disney’s Frozen JR. Guests get to witness the crowning of Queen Elsa! Includes dessert, beverage, and a Disney Frozen treasure bag.

Proceeds benefit the Youth Theatre at the Virgina Theatre (Champaign Park District)*

Price: $30 per person. Each adult will be given a voucher to purchase as many discounted tickets as they want, to attend the performance of Disney’s Frozen Jr. by Champaign Park District Youth Theatre, November 21-24. Discounted from $14 and $12 per ticket, to $10 per ticket, to be purchased separately by attendees.

Disney Frozen Jr.

November 21 & 22 7pm

November 23 2pm & 7pm

November 24 2pm

Tickets $12 child/$14 adult

The Virgina Theatre