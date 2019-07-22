Fresh Looks with Blush Boutique

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –
Erica Kennedy, owner of Blush Boutique, shares fresh looks perfect for any woman.
Here’s more from Blush Boutique:
I try to cater my clothing to women like myself who still want to be fashionable and trendy but not pay the typical boutique or mall prices. I think what people find interesting about what I do is that I still work full time and this whole operation is run out of my home in Urbana on top of being a wife and mom to two kids. I also am the model for all items on my website.
I try to help the ladies who shop with me feel comfortable in what they are going to purchase from me. I’m far from a model with a model body and sometimes, seeing those models makes it intimidating to buy because of the fear it won’t look good on you. I get a lot of sizing questions which I answer mainly with photos of myself in the clothing. Many people are curious where I buy my items from (a website based out of LA) they also are curious if the items I sell are in stock at my home or if I’m ordering after they place an order (all items are in my possession and ready to ship same or next day). I think what people should know is that I do not have a brick and mortar store. Everything is online. To keep up on what is coming new to the site, what sales I am having, what is sold out or being restocked is by joining my private FB Group “Blush–An Exclusive Boutique”.
Brick and mortar boutique stores are a dime a dozen as well as online stores, but I feel what is different from my store are the price points, how the girls in my private fb group feel like best friends, and how I try to stay consistent and present in my group by not only trying to sell clothes, but giving ideas on how to put together outfits, deals I find at other stores, asking opinions on life matters, sharing funny memes and overall really making my group on fb feel like a girls club. There are girls that never buy but stay in the group on FB because they really enjoy being there.
ciLiving on Facebook
ciLiving on Twitter
ciLiving on Instagram
ciLiving on Pinterest