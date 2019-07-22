Fresh Looks with Blush Boutique

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Erica Kennedy, owner of Blush Boutique, shares fresh looks perfect for any woman.

Here’s more from Blush Boutique:

I try to cater my clothing to women like myself who still want to be fashionable and trendy but not pay the typical boutique or mall prices. I think what people find interesting about what I do is that I still work full time and this whole operation is run out of my home in Urbana on top of being a wife and mom to two kids. I also am the model for all items on my website.

I try to help the ladies who shop with me feel comfortable in what they are going to purchase from me. I’m far from a model with a model body and sometimes, seeing those models makes it intimidating to buy because of the fear it won’t look good on you. I get a lot of sizing questions which I answer mainly with photos of myself in the clothing. Many people are curious where I buy my items from (a website based out of LA) they also are curious if the items I sell are in stock at my home or if I’m ordering after they place an order (all items are in my possession and ready to ship same or next day). I think what people should know is that I do not have a brick and mortar store. Everything is online. To keep up on what is coming new to the site, what sales I am having, what is sold out or being restocked is by joining my private FB Group “Blush–An Exclusive Boutique”.

Brick and mortar boutique stores are a dime a dozen as well as online stores, but I feel what is different from my store are the price points, how the girls in my private fb group feel like best friends, and how I try to stay consistent and present in my group by not only trying to sell clothes, but giving ideas on how to put together outfits, deals I find at other stores, asking opinions on life matters, sharing funny memes and overall really making my group on fb feel like a girls club. There are girls that never buy but stay in the group on FB because they really enjoy being there.