Freedom Fest at Lake of the Woods 2019

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Lisa Sprinkle with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District is back with details on this year’s Freedom Fest Celebration!

Here’s more from CCFPD:

Join us July 4th (rain date July 5th) for Freedom Fest at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet, Illinois. Food concessions and some family activities start at 3:00 p.m.; Music in Motion begins at 3 p.m.; and at 9 p.m., after a tribute to our service men and women, we Light Up The Lake with a spectacular fireworks display set to music. Admission is $2 per person, with children 5 and under free. Military persons with ID get in free. Expenses continue to increase, so additional contributions will be greatly appreciated.

Helpful Information

In the event of rain, Freedom Fest will be rescheduled for July 5th. Unless we announce on this website or on our recorded message at 586-3360 that the event is canceled, it is still on.

The recommended viewing area for fireworks is next to Lake of the Woods Pavilion, near the Little Golden Gate Bridge. A number of people also sit on the peninsula on the other side of the Little Golden Gate Bridge. It is possible that the music will not be heard as easily on that side, although we do try, and the ground displays are not always visible from that area.

From 7 to 9:30 p.m., the main gate will be one-way for entering traffic only. If you want to exit during that time, you will need to leave the park via the Route 47 gate.

After the show, cars may exit from the main gate, peninsula gate or Route 47 gate. Please be patient. We will do our best to get you out of the preserve after the show in a timely, but safe manner. After the show, when exiting the main gate, cars in the right lane must turn right; cars in left lane must turn left and follow signs to Prairieview Road.

Please observe the blocked off areas near the firing line. We cannot shoot fireworks if anyone unauthorized is in the fallout area. This is a safety factor and a legal requirement and must be followed.

Over 4,500 people come out each year to enjoy the fireworks at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve. This year’s event will include music from Music in Motion, kid’s games, food vendors, and other activities prior to the fireworks show around 9pm.