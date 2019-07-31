Free back to school haircuts with Salon 105

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)
Salon 105 is offering free back to school hair cuts!
3rd Annual Back To School Cuts
August 11th
8am To 10:30am
Free Haircuts K-12
First Come First Serve
No Appointments
Sign In Sheet Closes At 10:30am
Bring Minimal Guests As Possible
Be Prepared to Wait Outside
Accepting Donations Of School Supplies
Tips Appreciated But Not Expected
The first year we did about 70 free kids cuts, last year was about 50 free cuts, we are excited to see how many we can get this year. We are accepting school supply donations that will be donated to a local Mahomet school, last year we made a large box donation to the kindergarten.
The salon phone is 217.714.2628 and it’s a cell so we do texting or calling.
We offer services for the entire family, from kids & men’s cuts to perms, colors, airbrush makeup, extensions, formal hair.
