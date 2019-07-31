Free back to school haircuts with Salon 105

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Salon 105 is offering free back to school hair cuts!

3rd Annual Back To School Cuts

August 11th

8am To 10:30am

Free Haircuts K-12

First Come First Serve

No Appointments

Sign In Sheet Closes At 10:30am

Bring Minimal Guests As Possible

Be Prepared to Wait Outside

Accepting Donations Of School Supplies

Tips Appreciated But Not Expected

The first year we did about 70 free kids cuts, last year was about 50 free cuts, we are excited to see how many we can get this year. We are accepting school supply donations that will be donated to a local Mahomet school, last year we made a large box donation to the kindergarten.

The salon phone is 217.714.2628 and it’s a cell so we do texting or calling.

We offer services for the entire family, from kids & men’s cuts to perms, colors, airbrush makeup, extensions, formal hair.