Free, after school program at the Effingham Public Library

The RISE program is an after-school program in Effingham, Illinois based around four principles: Read. Innovate. Serve. Engage.

RISE begins September 9th, 2019, with a session for 5th/6th grades running from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and a session for 6th/7th/8th grades running from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

During each session of the program, students have time for homework, are provided a snack and participate in an enrichment program or activity.

Registration for the program is open to all area students in 5th through 8th grades, but is limited to 15 participants for each program session.

There is no cost to attend the After-School Program, but each child must be registered by a parent.

The Unit 40 School District provides transportation for students attending Unit 40 schools and Sacred Heart School.

Further information and registration forms are available here.