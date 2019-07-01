Fourth of July fashion with Apricot Lane

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Apricot Lane in Champaign is under new local ownership!

Apricot Lane Champaign-Urbana took new ownership in June of 2019. Donna and her daughters Erin & Lindsey are so excited to make their dream of owning their own boutique a reality. We carry a wide variety of fashion for all shapes and sizes and with the mom and daughter in mind. We hand select all of our inventory and get new arrivals daily. Stop in and see us for that unique, fashion forward outfit for your next night on the town or special occasion. We know you will have a shopping experience that will keep you coming back for more!

Be sure to visit the store for your chance to enter to win a $200 shopping spree! Winner will be drawn July 4th.

Follow them on Facebook HERE!

217-344-7911