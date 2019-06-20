Former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner reflects on father’s legacy

Christie Hefner, former CEO of Playboy Enterprises and daughter of Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner, visited the University of Illinois this week. The Rare Book and Manuscript Library on the third floor of the university’s main library is hosting a new exhibit titled Writers And Their Tools.

The exhibit features typewriters and artifacts from Hugh Hefner, Carl Sandburg, Roger Ebert, and others.

“Typewriters are very evocative in that you can more easily picture someone sitting behind it and actually starting to create,” Christie Hefner said. “[My father] was a very creative person and I do think that he engendered in me a respect for creativity.”

Visiting curator, Ruthann Miller, says there’s something special about the tools writers use to create: “Objects and tools sometimes aren’t given the same kind of attention that a book is, especially when you’re in a library. But typewriters are their own kind of time keeper.”

The exhibit is open to the public now through the end of August.