FORE the Health of our Community Golf Fundraiser

For over 30 years, the Christie Foundation has been a pioneer of medical knowledge, education, and medical services in east central Illinois. The Foundation offers scholarships to medical students, provides grants to health-related community organizations, and hosts educational seminars on a range of topics.

The Foundation’s goal is to transform communities, services, institutions, and access to health care.

FORE the Health of Our Community Night Golf Fundraiser

September 7th – 6:00pm

Champaign Country Club

A Glowing Evening of cocktails, glow-in-the-dark golf, a wine pull, putting contest, live entertainment, a 50/50 raffle, and silent auction.

Golf and Dinner: $175; Dinner only $75.00

Each year, the Christie Foundation awards over $135,000 to students pursuing degrees in the medical field through their Health Education Scholarship program. From pharmacology to nursing to nutrition to surgery and many other medical fields, scholarship awards help create tomorrow’s medical professionals.

To register or to become a sponsor, visit http://www.christie-foundation.org.