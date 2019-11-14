“Ford v Ferrari” and “Parasite” Hit Area Big Screens

A High-Octane buddy picture and a Korean satire are on area screens. Here to tell us about Ford v Ferrari and Parasite are film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

Ford v Ferrari

American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Fascinating and thrilling, this high-concept buddy movie features the two leads at their best, telling a story of perseverance and loyalty that transcends the arena of its narrative. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 152 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. Starts Friday.

Parasite

All unemployed, Ki-taek’s family takes peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks for their livelihood until they get entangled in an unexpected incident. Director Joon-ho Bong’s bitter satire regarding the ever-widening divide between the haves and have-nots is buoyed by a myriad of memorable images, sharp writing and a plot twist that effectively drives home even further the effects of having such an obvious disparity of means can have on a society. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 132 minutes. SAV.

