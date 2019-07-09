Foods to eat and avoid when pregnant

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Guest chef, Lisa Lewey-Shields, is back with some suggestions on what expectant moms should be eating while eating for two.

What to Eat When Pregnant and Don’t Feel Well. During pregnancy you may have morning sickness, diarrhea, or constipation. You may find it hard to keep foods down, or you may feel too sick to even eat at all.

Here are some suggestions:

Eat a variety of foods to get all the nutrients you need. Choose foods high in fiber that are enriched, such as whole-grain breads, cereals, beans, pasta and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables. Make sure you are getting enough vitamins and minerals in your daily diet while pregnant. Eat and drink at least four servings of dairy products and calcium-rich foods a day to help ensure that you are getting 1000-1300 mg of calcium in your daily diet during pregnancy. Eat at least three servings of iron-rich foods, such as lean meats, spinach, beans, and breakfast cereals each day to ensure you are getting 27 mg of iron daily. While you’re pregnant, you will need 220 micrograms of iodine a day to help ensure your baby’s brain and nervous system development.

Morning Sickness: Eat crackers, cereal, or pretzels before getting out of bed; eat small, frequent meals throughout the day; avoid fatty, fried, spicy, and greasy foods. Constipation: Eat more fresh fruit and vegetables. Also, drink 6 to 8 glasses of water a day. Taking fiber supplements may also help. Check with your doctor first. Diarrhea: Eat more foods that contain pectin and gums (two types of dietary fiber) to help absorb excess water. Examples of these foods are applesauce, bananas, white rice, oatmeal, and refined wheat bread. Heartburn: Eat small, frequent meals throughout the day; try drinking milk before eating; and limit caffeinated foods and beverages, citric beverages, and spicy foods.

Foods to Avoid When Pregnant:

Avoid alcohol during pregnancy. The use of saccharin is strongly discouraged during pregnancy, because it can cross the placenta and may remain in fetal tissues. Decrease the total amount of fat you eat to 30% or less of your total daily calories. For a person eating 2000 calories a day, this would be 65 grams of fat or less per day. Limit cholesterol intake to 300 mg or less per day. Do not eat shark, swordfish, king mackerel, or tilefish (also called white snapper), because they contain high levels of mercury. Do not eat shellfish , shrimp, clams, mussels, oysters, lobster.

Do not eat deli meats or luncheon meats.

Do not eat high processed food.

13 Foods to Eat When You’re Pregnant

Maintaining a healthy diet during pregnancy is very important.

During this time, your body needs additional nutrients, vitamins and minerals. In fact, you may need 350–500 extra calories each day during the second and third trimesters.

A diet lacking in key nutrients may negatively affect the baby’s.

Poor eating habits and excess weight gain may also increase your risk of gestational diabetes and pregnancy or birth complications.

Put simply, choosing healthy, nutritious foods will help ensure the health of you and your baby. It will also make it a lot easier to lose the pregnancy weight after you’ve given birth.

11 Foods and Beverages to Avoid During Pregnancy

Pregnancy is one of the most vital and sensitive periods in a woman’s life.

Therefore, it’s very important for pregnant women to eat a healthy diet.

Expecting mothers have to pay close attention to what they eat and make sure to avoid harmful foods and beverages.

Certain foods should only be consumed rarely, while others should be avoided completely.

Alfredo Asparagus Pasta

Ingredients

1 box bow tie pasta, cooked according to package directions

¾ cup butter

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups heavy cream

2 cup half and half

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

3 cups fresh grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup cooked and chopped bacon

3 cups asparagus, cut in 1 inch pieces

Instructions

Cook pasta according to package directions, drain and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic, cream, half and half, pepper and salt. Bring to a low boil and reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 4 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in 2½ cups Parmesan cheese. Set aside.

Fill a large pot ¼ full of water. Bring to a boil and add asparagus. Boil for 4 minutes and drain water off asparagus and set aside.

Spray a 9×13 inch baking dish with vegetable spray. Place pasta in baking dish. (I did not use all of the pasta). Stir in sauce, asparagus, and bacon. Top with ½ cup fresh Parmesan cheese.

Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes. Serve hot.