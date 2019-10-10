Flannel Fest 2019

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign Park District is gearing up for a great event featuring… FLANNEL.

Flannel Fest
Friday, October 11, 5-9pm
Hessel Park, Champaign
FREE – ALL AGES

• Timberwork’s Lumberjack Show will perform demonstrations throughout the evening including log rolling, axe throwing, and speed carving.
• Enjoy live music, art, games, crafts & more.
• Check out the food trucks and craft beer flights!
• Sign up for the Lumberjack Dash – one-miler fun run featuring lumberjack challenges like log flips, crawls, and more.

More information: https://champaignparks.com/flannelfest/
Share on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/500459064099277/


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER