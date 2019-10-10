Flannel Fest 2019

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
The Champaign Park District is gearing up for a great event featuring… FLANNEL.
Flannel Fest
Friday, October 11, 5-9pm
Hessel Park, Champaign
FREE – ALL AGES
• Timberwork’s Lumberjack Show will perform demonstrations throughout the evening including log rolling, axe throwing, and speed carving.
• Enjoy live music, art, games, crafts & more.
• Check out the food trucks and craft beer flights!
• Sign up for the Lumberjack Dash – one-miler fun run featuring lumberjack challenges like log flips, crawls, and more.
More information: https://champaignparks.com/flannelfest/
Share on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/500459064099277/