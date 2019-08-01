Five Ways to Finish Summer Strong with Visit Champaign County

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Terri Reifsteck with Visit Champaign County shares: Five Ways to Finish Summer Strong.

1) Pick up some local art—We’re getting ready to settle in after a hot, steamy summer so why not get our homes full of local art so we can enjoy them during the colder months? We’re excited for the Inaugural Crystal Lake Park Art Fair, a collaboration between 40 North and the Urbana Park District. This is a juried festival, where 30 local and regional artists were selected to show their work. It happens all day on August 3, and looks to grow as Crystal Lake Park continues to grow.

2) Shop for local ingredients—While shopping is on the brain, we’re in the thick of Farmers Market season with tons of flavors to finish summer strong before those fall vegetables take the stage. Head out to any of our markets from Champaign-Urbana to Rantoul, Mahomet, Monticello and Homer for ingredients from farmer’s right here at home. There’s no better way to support our local economy and also have a delicious dinner at the end of the night!

3) Attend a festival—Festival season is still going strong with a lot happening in the month of August. We have everything from small community fairs to big festivals. Here’s a few to put on your calendar. St. Joseph will host their community Festival on August 8-10, followed the next weekend by the Taste of Champaign-Urbana at West Side Park on August 16-17, as well as Homer Krazee Days. Then we head into a crazy weekend after students return with the Mahomet Music Festival and the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival. Between all of these events, there’ll be tons of food, music and entertainment.

4) See an outdoor concert—Before we know it, the season for outdoor concerts will have passed so we have a few to highlight before the weather cools. Up first, the popular Irish Fest at Allerton Park happens on August 2, featuring The Shanties and The Founding as well as special performances by Irish Dancers. Then the Prairie Crossroads Blues Fest returns for its second year at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, on August 10 for a full day of local, regional and national blues bands. Of course, we still have a few weeks left of Friday Night, Champaign Park Districts Sounds at Sunset on Sundays and Urbana Park District’s Neighborhood Nights on Wednesdays.

5) Enjoy a patio or beer garden—Before tailgating starts back up, we should enjoy the outdoor patios in our area! We feature a few spots in our new Experience Guide, but we have so many outdoor beer gardens and patios to enjoy. Some unique ones include the Sipyard in Urbana where you can graffiti the wall and enjoy a local beer; Barrelhouse in Downtown Champaign for a rooftop view of the area; and the traditional German beer garden at Riggs Brewery. But with over 2000 outdoor seats in Champaign-Urbana, you’re bound to find a favorite place. Take a picture and let us know your favorite spot!