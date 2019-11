Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Firehouse Subs is committed to community involvement and to public safety.

Firehouse Subs was created by former firefighters.

With every sub purchased a portion of the proceeds goes to the Fire House Public Safety Foundation to help purchase life saving equipment for firefighters.

Firehouse Subs

217-355-5580

803 w Anthony Drive

Champaign Illinois 61822