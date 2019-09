Morton, Ill. (WCIA)

Lisa Wilson and Lisa Dunn, volunteers at Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat, join us with a few dogs to showcase that are looking for their Furever Family.

Here’s more about Ruby’s Rescue: We are a non breed specific rescue that works to save dogs from death row at surrounding animal control facilities.

Our goal is to place the “right dog” to the “right home”!

Join their Facebook group HERE.