Find Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat at Route 66 Fun Run

McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat, NFP is back with two furry friends looking for their Furever Families.

We are a non profit animal rescue group who tries our best to place our dogs in to the right home–not just any home.

We will be bringing two rescue dogs that came from breeders.

Breeder dogs often require “special” homes as they have not been potty trained or well socialized. They normally live their lives in cages or kennels.

Saturday, August 24th, we will be at McLean IL at their annual Route 66 Fun Run. We have adoptable dogs, items for sale, and a silent auction. This is a big fundraiser for us and it’s always a lot of fun!

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat, NFP

4035 E 600 North Road, McLean IL 61754