Filipino food truck, Hunger Force Mobile Kitchen, LLC, shares a taste of the town

Raz Diaz & Keith Brown with Hunger Force Mobile Kitchen, LLC, share a taste of their Filipino dishes.



Here’s more from Hunger Force Mobile Kitchen, LLC:

People like our food first off, we have very good reviews about everything we serve pretty much. Also we have contests and we also try to do more with the community. I team up with Mr Quick Pick CU and do giveaways such as family dinners, visa gift cards and other things such as feeding the less fortunate.

I educate people about our culture and dishes. I’m frequently asked questions like where is the Philippines, and its nice to have a taste of home here in Champaign. Before I opened people used to have to travel all the way to Chicago to have Filipino food.

We are the very first Filipino food truck in Champaign. We offer something different.

Find us at this year’s Taste of Champaign coming up.

