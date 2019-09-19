‘Feeding the Need’ with Feeding America and Subway Restaurants

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

This September, during Hunger Action Month, Subway® restaurants and Feeding America® are teaming up to help fight hunger in the local community.

Champaign, Springfield, Decatur-area Subway® restaurants are providing up to 60,000 meals to local food banks that are members of the Feeding America nationwide network. Through this ‘Feeding the Need’ initiative, when Subway® guests purchase a meal this September, their purchase will help feed people in our community.

Feeding America and Subway® hope you will join us by sharing this information, and encourage local residents to support their neighbors in need by giving back to local area food banks.

