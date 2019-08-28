Farm Progress Show 2019: Women in Ag

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re sitting down with some of the women making a difference in the world of agriculture.

Dean Kim Kidwell, of the U of I College of ACES, the fist woman dean as well as Holly Spangler, Editor of Prairie Farmer, the second female Editor of the magazine in it’s 175 year history, and Lynn Rohrsheib, 9th generation farmer from Fairmount and 2 Term Chair of The Illinois Soybean Association sits down with Heather Roberts.

The three ladies join us on a panel discussing the impact that women have had on agriculture. Each of them brings a different perspective to the discussion. The Dean, of course, reflects education, research, and outreach, along with many other points of view. Holly has experience with hundreds of farm families and have first hand knowledge how the farm spouse not only provides family leadership, but is a business partner, and has a myriad of other paths to travel. And Lynn, she not only represents a family with multiple generations, but has provided state and national leadership in commodity initiatives.