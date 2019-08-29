Farm Progress Show 2019: Women in Ag, Day 2

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Lauren Lurkins, an attorney, and director of environmental policy for Illinois Farm Bureau shares about the impact of women and the agricultural environment and the fact that farmers are more stewards of the land than most people give them credit for. She also shares how women have played a role in setting environmental policy.

Tricia Braid, director of communications for the Illinois corn Growers Association, and very outspoken when it comes to defending farmers and agriculture. She is an 8th generation member of the Funk family, early settlers in Illinois, with a great Mclean county heritage for which she is proud.

Amy Bradford, director of corporate relations for GROWMARK. She is the immediate past president of the National AgriMarketing Association, and can widely address the role of women in communications and marketing, creating effective messaging, and in leadership in national organizations.