Farm Progress Show 2019: Titan Ag teaming up with FFA

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Titan Tires is teaming up with the FFA!

The FFA auction takes place at 2PM on Wednesday afternoon in Titan Tire’s display area booth 933, located at the corner of Central Avenue and Ninth Street, northeast quadrant of the show grounds.

100% of proceeds going to Illinois and Indiana FFA student chapters to support all kinds of FFA activites throughout the year.

Buy tires at reasonable prices and bid on other merchandise provided by other show vendors.

Incentive for the top bidder who spends the most at the auction during the entire day will receive a $1,000 rebate redemption for Titan and Goodyear farm tire purchases in the future.

