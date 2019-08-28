Farm Progress Show 2019: Silo the Film

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle checked out one of the more unique tents here at the Farm Progress Show…Silo the Film is premiering here this week.

You can catch screenings of the trailer over at the silo tent. Erin had the opportunity to sit down with the film’s producer..here’s what he had to say about exploring an incident that unfortunately happens too often here in middle America.

Swing by the Farm Progress Show hospitality building lot 643 at Sixth Progress Street and Central Progress Avenue. Country singer Easton Corbin will perform his song that is in the movie credits. That’s happening Wednesday afternoon at 3:30pm.

Learn more over on their Facebook page.