Farm Progress Show 2019: Rhino Ag

Since 1930, Rhino has been making equipment for a range of customers. Our products—including mowers, backhoes, rakes, and blades—are sold worldwide.

Rhino has been manufacturing high-quality, durable equipment for agriculture, landscaping, and construction customers since 1930. We started as an equipment maintenance company, but soon moved into designing and manufacturing our own construction equipment in the middle to late 1930s. By 1945, we started producing farm equipment.

Now Rhino serves customers worldwide, and our equipment is used in agricultural, commercial, or industrial mowing applications; landscape preparation; pasture aeration; roadside maintenance; and many other farm and ranch applications. Our product line features:

• Rotary cutters

• Landscape and construction equipment

• Finish mowers

• Hay equipment

• Loaders and backhoes

• Boom mowers

Some of our firsts:

• In 1947, we produced the first tractor-mounted, rotary stalk shredder. It was mounted on the front of the tractor and allowed the farmer to shred and plow in one pass through the field.

• The first pull-type mower/shredder was produced in 1948.

• Our Lone Star and Little Rhino blades were the first tractor rear-mounted blades having mainframe swing, moldboard pivot, and moldboard tilt adjustment capabilities built in.

• In 1969, we patented the first four-gearbox flex-wing rotary cutter, the Flex 15. After its patent expired, many competitors copied the design, which is still used today.

Products

Rotary Cutters

• Single Spindle

• Multi-Spindle

• Flex-Wing

• Flail Mowers

Landscape & Construction

• Post Hole Diggers

• Landscape Rakes

• Tillers

• Seeders

• Disc Harrows

• Flexible Tine Harrows

• Blades

Finish Mowers

• Single Deck Mowers

• Flex Finish Mowers

Hay Equipment

• Crop Driven Rakes

• Hay Tedders

Boom Mowers

• Hydraulic Boom Rotary

• Hydraulic Ditchback

Loaders and Backhoes

• Quicke and Rhino Loaders

• Backhoes