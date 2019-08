Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re learning about the Mico-Mini Tractor Pulls going on at Farm Progress Show.

Micro-Mini Tractor Pulling is a 1/16 scale version of full size tractor pulling.

A weight transfer sled is pulled by these small “toy” pullers on a 2’x16′ wooden track which is either covered with a formica surface or sealed with a smooth surface of polyurethane. Some of these pulling units in the 6 lb. open modified tractor class have been known to pull in excess of 600 lbs.