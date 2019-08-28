Farm Progress Show 2019: Bayer Crop Science

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Bayer Crop Science is at the Farm Progress Show demonstrating the latest in genetics, trait platforms, digital tools to maximize yields, and most of all thanking our farmer customers!

We help farmers by providing the most elite germ plasm in the industry, broadest herbicide, fungicide, and insecticide portfolio, and the the worlds largest digital agriculture platform. This combination enables maximum profitability.

Visit the Dekalb or Bayer Crop Science tent where there are a lot of different stations you could visit!