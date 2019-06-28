Farm Fresh Local Eats with The Wheelhouse

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

SPENCE FARM IN FAIRBURY:

Wide array of heirloom and native crops, heritage animals and huge diversity of agricultural opportunities on the 160 acres. It is a working small family farm managed today by the seventh and eighth generations- Marty and Will Travis

THE HISTORY OF THE FARM:

In 1830, our fourth great-grandfather Valentine Darnall came to Illinois from Kentucky. He bought 160 acres from the government for $1.25 an acre. By the late 1800’s, his grandson Malachi Martin Spence was in charge of the farm business and the land comprised nearly 1,000 acres. There were 36 buildings on the property including barns, sheds, milk houses, chicken houses, and tenant houses. Horses were sold to England and cattle shipped to Chicago and the east coast. At one time in the farm’s history, four generations lived in the “Big House”, which was built in 1902 by MM. It was a bustling place to be.

WHEELHOUSE IN ST JOE:

farm fresh local eats

ingredients sournced straight from central Illinois

we bring a fresh taste to each dish



Our Story

Our mission at The WheelHouse is to serve the Central Illinois community with the highest quality Farm-to-Fork fare. Look for delicious and nutritious ‘comfort food’ based on New American Cuisine — a melting pot of all cuisines and techniques. The WheelHouse brings a unique and eclectic dining experience to the warm community of St. Joseph.

We are champions of the local food movement by supporting organic farming, sustainable agriculture, and community-supportive agriculture. The WheelHouse restaurant will procure local products whenever possible to showcase the amazing products grown right here in Central Illinois. Chef Ryan Rogiers has a nose-to-tail philosophy, a spiritual philosophy based on making the most out of the ingredients and treating them with respect. The WheelHouse will feature a seasonal menu with local beers, and small batch wines and spirits.