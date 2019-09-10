Farm Fresh Corn Recipes in CI Kitchen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef, Lisa Lewey-Shields, is back with lots of fun facts when it comes to summer’s staple vegetable, CORN! Or is it a vegetable??? Lisa breaks it all down as well as shares a few recipes featuring the delicious food!

Southern Skillet Corn aka Fried Corn

6 ears corn, shucked and de-silked. Cut off cob, scrap with knife or spoon to get milk from cob. 3 tablespoons flour 2 teaspoons sugar 1 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper 1 1/2 cups water *** 3 tablespoons butter

Scrap up the cob to get the milk.

Combine flour, sugar, salt and pepper in a small bowl, then add to 1 1/2 cups of water.

Stir with a fork or whisk or combine.

Melt butter over medium-low heat in a large, heavy bottomed skillet.

Add corn and flour mixture and cook over medium-low heat for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Makes 6 servings.

*** I tweak it and use only use ¾ to 1 cup milk. You can use ¾ cup milk and ¾ cup water….

You will need to watch it more and stir it more often.

I also like to fry mine in a cast iron skillet as it caramelizes more.

But then again you will have to stir it or flip it more often.

Corn Casserole

1 can whole corn drained 2 cans cream of corn 1 box Jiffy cornbread mix 1 c. sour cream 3 eggs 1 stick melted butter

Mix all ingredients together.

Place in casserole dish.

Bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until center is solid.

Can “Tweak” this by using Fresh corn cut off the cob, Mexi corn, Southwest Corn.

You can also add onions, green peppers, red peppers, jalapeno or poblano peppers.

Corn Dip

1 red pepper – diced

2 jalapenos (unseeded unless you like the heat)

1 can of corn or mexicorn – drained

½ can diced olives

2 blocks cream cheese -room temp

1 packet Hidden Valley Ranch dip seasoning mix

Mix ingredients together.

Serve with crackers or raw veggies.

Cowboy Caviar

Ingredients

1/2 cup olive oil

1 TBP to ¼ cup sugar… Add until your preference…..

1/3 cup white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 pound Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 (15 ounce) can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (11 ounce) can super sweet corn or white shoepeg drained (can use ¾ cup fresh or frozen)

1 red onion, diced ( can use yellow, white, or green onion)

1/2 cup diced green bell pepper

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper or tricolor peppers

1 cup chopped cilantro (from 1 bunch)

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, sugar, white wine vinegar, chili powder, and salt.

Add tomatoes, black-eyed peas, beans, corn, red onion, and bell peppers. Stir to combine.

Stir in cilantro.

Cover and chill at least 1 hour or overnight to blend flavors. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

MEXICAN STREET CORN

Ingredients:

· 7 ears of corn

· 1/4 cup of mayonnaise

· 1/2 cup of sour cream

· 1 cup of grated jack cheese

· 1 cup of grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

· 1 knob of butter for greasing

· 1 egg

· a handful of chopped cilantro

· wedges of limes

· a handful of crumbled cotija cheese · a few pinches of Tajin, or similar Mexican chile pepper seasoning

Directions:

· Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

· Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, jack cheese, parmesan, and egg and mix until combined. Cut the corn off the cob and add corn to the mayo mixture. Stir to combine.

· Grease a casserole dish with butter. Pour the corn mayo mixture in and bake for about 35-40 minutes.

· To serve sprinkle cotija, cilantro and a few pinches of Tajin over the casserole.

Corn Fritters

Recipe Ingredients: 1 1/3 cups buttermilk baking mix 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder 1 (14.75 ounce) can cream-style corn 1 egg, beaten 1 cup vegetable oil 1 1/2 cups maple syrup

Directions: 1. In a medium mixing bowl, sift together baking mix and baking powder. 2. In a small mixing bowl, combine corn and egg. 3. Combine egg and flour mixture, stir gently. 4. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. 5. Drop batter by tablespoonfuls into hot oil one layer at a time. 6. Fry for 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. 7. Drain fritters on absorbent paper. 8. Serve immediately with maple syrup or molasses.

