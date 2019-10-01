“Farinelli and the King” at Station Theatre

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Celebration Company at the Station Theatre announces the first production of its 48th season, “Farinelli and the King” by Claire van Kampen. Opening night is Thursday, October 3 at 7:30 pm, with performances continuing October 4–19, Wednesdays through Sundays at 7:30 pm, except for Sunday, October 13 at 3:00 pm only.

Set in Spain at the court of King Philippe V, this whimsical and imaginative play is based on the real life encounter between Philippe and the celebrated castrato Carlo Broschi, known around the world as “Farinelli.” When Philippe appears unfit to rule his kingdom, his long-suffering wife Isabella Farnese, the Queen of Spain, seeks help from the famous opera singer, Farinelli. Her hope is that his beautiful music will have the power to restore her husband’s sanity.

Male soprano James Hevel makes his Station Theatre debut as Farinelli. Hevel, who recently earned a master’s degree in vocal performance from the University of Illinois, has found that he relates to many aspects of Farinelli’s experience, including his struggles with his identity and development as an artist.

The production features Aaron Miller as King Philippe V and Cara Maurizi as Queen Isabella. Rounding out the cast are Station veterans Rodney Woodworth and Devid Heckman, along with newcomers Dewayne Coambs, Todd Knabush and Jimmy Ladd. Professional pianist Chia-Ying Chan provides accompaniment for the musical sequences in the production. Chan holds a Doctoral degree in Musical Arts from the University of Illinois.

“Farinelli and the King” premiered in 2015 at Shakespeare’s Globe in London, and the 2018 Broadway production was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Play. Both productions starred award-winning stage and film actor Mark Rylance, as King Philippe V.

Regular Admission is $15. All shows for Students and Seniors are $10. First Friday Performance is $10 for all. Reservations may be made by calling Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006 or online via stationtheatre.com.

Station Theatre is located at 223 N. Broadway, Urbana, with free parking directly across the street courtesy of Save-a-Lot. For more information about the theatre and the Celebration Company, see the website at stationtheatre.com.