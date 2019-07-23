Fan Con ’19 coming to Urbana Free Library

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
The Urbana Free Library’s Fan Con, a free pop culture fan convention is coming to the Library on Saturday, August 10th from 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 10 • 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Dress up in your favorite cosplay and prepare for a day full of all the pop culture and geeky things you love. At Fan Con ’19, all fandoms are embraced: from dungeon crawling D&Ders to My Hero Academia-loving otakus to gamers who just want one more hour of Minecraft™ or Super Smash Bros™ to hardcore Supernatural fans who make memes for every situation. Events for all ages and fandoms.
Fan Con is generously sponsored by Peggy and Bob Podlasek in memory of Greg Bliss.
