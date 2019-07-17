Family to Table Creamed Tomatoes on Toast

Summer gardens are producing beautiful homegrown tomatoes about now. there are so many ways to enjoy them. Soups and sauces to name a few. Here to share a recipe in the ciKitchen from Family to Table blog, Natalie Kenny Marquez shares more.
Check out Creamed Tomatoes on Toast recipe.
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons butter*
1 tablespoons flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup roasted tomatoes (mashed and strained)*
Loaf of thick cut bread*
DIRECTIONS
Begin by making a basic white sauce by melting the butter in a saucepan.
Whisk the flour into the melted butter.
Add the salt.
Cook over low heat, stirring for a few minutes to break down the flour.
Slowly add the tomatoes.
Continue cooking slowly until smooth and thickened.
Serve at once on toasted, buttered bread.
Serving size: approximately 4 servings.
