Family to Table Creamed Tomatoes on Toast

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Summer gardens are producing beautiful homegrown tomatoes about now. there are so many ways to enjoy them. Soups and sauces to name a few. Here to share a recipe in the ciKitchen from Family to Table blog, Natalie Kenny Marquez shares more.

Check out Creamed Tomatoes on Toast recipe.
INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons butter*

1 tablespoons flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup roasted tomatoes (mashed and strained)*

Loaf of thick cut bread*

DIRECTIONS

Begin by making a basic white sauce by melting the butter in a saucepan.

Whisk the flour into the melted butter.

Add the salt.

Cook over low heat, stirring for a few minutes to break down the flour.

Slowly add the tomatoes.

Continue cooking slowly until smooth and thickened.

Serve at once on toasted, buttered bread.

Serving size: approximately 4 servings.

To find your local farmer’s market visit Illinois Farmers Market Association.

Connect with Natalie on Facebook and Instagram.

