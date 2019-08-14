Family to Table: Aunt Jane’s Baked Hash

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a recipe from her great great grandmother’s cookbook… Aunt Jane’s Baked Hash.

Aunt Jane’s Baked Hash:

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 pounds diced or thinly sliced fresh potatoes*

3/4 pound minced meat, such as ground beef or corned beef

1 large onion, finely chopped*

1 1/2 cup beef or chicken broth or stock*

Optional 1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional tablespoon or so of freshly chopped herbs such as thyme or rosemary*

DIRECTIONS :

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.

Combine all of the ingredients into a well greased shallow long pan or casserole dish.

Cover with foil and bake for 50 minutes.

Remove foil and cook for another 20 minutes so that the potatoes and meat brown.

Serve immediately, garnish with some parsley or fresh herbs or a poached egg if serving for breakfast.

Serving size: about 6-8 servings

