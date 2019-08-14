Family to Table: Aunt Jane’s Baked Hash

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a recipe from her great great grandmother’s cookbook… Aunt Jane’s Baked Hash.
INGREDIENTS:
1 1/2 pounds diced or thinly sliced fresh potatoes*
3/4 pound minced meat, such as ground beef or corned beef
1 large onion, finely chopped*
1 1/2 cup beef or chicken broth or stock*
Optional 1 clove garlic, minced
Salt and pepper to taste
Optional tablespoon or so of freshly chopped herbs such as thyme or rosemary*
DIRECTIONS :
- Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.
- Combine all of the ingredients into a well greased shallow long pan or casserole dish.
- Cover with foil and bake for 50 minutes.
- Remove foil and cook for another 20 minutes so that the potatoes and meat brown.
- Serve immediately, garnish with some parsley or fresh herbs or a poached egg if serving for breakfast.
Serving size: about 6-8 servings
